Charitable project giving women a much-needed confidence boost

From her home, a breast cancer survivor in the Namibian capital, Windhoek, turns her healing journey into a story of hope for local women.

Hester Koch, the founder of the Breast Buddies Project, is making breast prostheses for women who have undergone mastectomies.

Koch started knitting breast prostheses through the Breast Buddies Project in 2015 after she read an article on the initiative in a magazine after a lumpectomy procedure following a breast cancer diagnosis in 2014.

Koch started knitting and inserting fiber cushion filling for shape soon after her treatment and realized a high demand for prostheses.

“Many women undergo surgical operations to remove the breast due to cancer. Because I was in a similar situation, and I decided that we needed this in Namibia. It is a soft prosthesis which one can easily use after an operation,” she said Wednesday.

Koch has, over the years, collaborated with the Cancer Association of Namibia, which increased the visibility and demand for prostheses.

According to Koch, with the increased demand, she designed different prostheses with softer material from old cotton t-shirts.

“With the new design, I sew more breast buddies because it was faster than knitting, which takes more time,” she said.

The items are available in different sizes to cater to women’s unique and diverse physiques. “Also cheaper for most who cannot afford those on the mainstream market,” said Koch.

Complementary, she tailor-makes small-sized cushions to cater to women drivers who have just had a procedure, especially to shield the breast from the seatbelt.

The charitable project has given women a much-needed confidence boost. Over the seven years, she has made over 500 breast prostheses distributed nationwide to women at no cost.

“Although I was shattered when I was diagnosed with cancer in November 2014, I found respite in helping others regain their self-esteem. It is self-fulfilling to make breast prostheses because you know that the lady you give it to will wear it close to her heart, which means a lot to her. The breast prostheses are a friend,” she said.

The project has also received support from FirstRand Namibia company, hoping to transform the lives of more women.

Meanwhile, she plans to spread hope by involving more women and training them on how to sew and knit breast prostheses to transform more lives.

“The aim is to connect women to establish and nurture relations for a common course, but also to raise more awareness about breast cancer,” she said.

In the meantime, Koch encourages women to take prevention seriously by going for screening and medical examinations.

Rolf Hansen, chief executive officer of the Cancer Association of Namibia, said about five percent of all cases diagnosed in Namibia are women, and breast cancer remains the most prevalent form of cancer in Namibia.

Statistics by World Health Organization show that at least 2.3 million women globally were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. Namibia joins the rest of the world to mark this year’s breast cancer awareness month in October. ■

Hester Koch, founder of Breast Buddies Project, displays handmade breast prostheses in Windhoek, Namibia, on Oct. 19, 2022. (Photo by Ndalimpinga Iita/Xinhua)