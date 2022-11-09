Lebanon busts 8 IS-linked terrorist cells

BEIRUT – Lebanon has arrested 30 terrorists affiliated with eight terrorist cells that belonged to the Islamic State (IS) militant group from July to October, the country’s Internal Security Forces said in a statement on Wednesday.

The terrorists, who are Lebanese, Syrians, Palestinians, and Egyptians, were arrested in several Lebanese regions, including Beirut, Bekaa, and Mount Lebanon, a mountain range in central Lebanon.

Investigations have revealed they planned to carry out terrorist attacks against military and security facilities, as well as religious and civil gatherings in Lebanon, according to the statement.

Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces decided to postpone the announcement of the arrests because they fear it might negatively affect the summer tourism season, it noted.