UAE, Egypt ink deal to build mega wind farm

CAIRO – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt agreed on Tuesday to develop one of the world’s largest onshore wind farms in Egypt, Egypt’s presidency said in a statement on its website.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two countries to launch the 10-gigawatt wind power project in Egypt, the statement added.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the ongoing 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP27) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in the Egyptian resort of Sharm El-Sheikh.

“The deal is consistent with our commitment to advance renewable energy solutions that support sustainable development,” the UAE leader tweeted.

The project will offset 23.8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, which is equivalent to around 9 percent of Egypt’s current carbon dioxide emissions, according to the Emirates News Agency, the UAE’s official news agency. ■