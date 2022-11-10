At least 5 Boko Haram militants killed in Niger

Nigerien troops killed at least five members of the Islamic extremist group Boko Haram and released seven abductees in the southern border region of Diffa, the Ministry of Defense said Wednesday.

After Boko Haram abducted seven women and a man in Diffa on Monday, the National Guard of Niger engaged in a chase, killing at least five militants on Tuesday and released the female hostages, the ministry said in a press release.

The male hostage died of his injuries and three military people were injured, the press release said.

Boko Haram militants have been launching deadly attacks against the southern part of Niger for years from their positions in neighboring Nigeria, having killed hundreds of civilians and military people and displaced tens of thousands in both Niger and Nigeria, according to official statistics. ■