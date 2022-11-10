Denmark’s CPI up since the start of the conflict in Ukraine

Denmark’s consumer price index (CPI) continued to plague the country’s economy in October, rising 10.1 percent compared to the same month last year, Statistics Denmark said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the corresponding increase for September stood at 10 percent, according to the Danish central statistics authority.

The annual increase in the CPI is primarily driven by price changes for goods, which have increased by an average of 16.0 percent over the past year, Statistics Denmark said.

Meanwhile, price spikes for electricity, food, gas, and fuel were the main drivers of the increase in October.

“The consumer price index excluding energy and non-processed food (core inflation) had an annual increase of 6.2 percent in October,” it said.

Denmark’s CPI has risen significantly since the start of the conflict in Ukraine earlier this year, followed by the European Union’s energy sanctions against Russia.

