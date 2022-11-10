Helping farmers plant native trees on agricultural land

Scientists in New Zealand have developed a guide to help farmers plant native trees on agricultural land.

Scientists highlighted existing data that can tell environment officials and farmers where to plant trees so that they take CO2 out of the atmosphere, and help enhance biodiversity, protect water quality, and prevent erosion, according to a study published in the New Zealand Journal of Ecology.

Bradley Case, associate professor at the University of Auckland, said there is currently considerable interest and motivation to consider the role that native tree species might play in future revegetation efforts across New Zealand’s agricultural landscapes.

“Many questions remain about where natives can most usefully be reintegrated into farms and farming catchments, which species should be used, and how this could be best facilitated,” Case said.

A spatial planning framework is key to developing strategies for addressing these questions, he said, adding the approach highlights the availability of existing spatial datasets and scientific information that could be used to facilitate collective discussions about where to target native revegetation at different scales, such as landscape and farm scales, so that multiple benefits can be achieved.

The benefits include carbon sequestration, biodiversity enhancement, water quality and erosion mitigation, which are relevant to improving New Zealand’s degraded lowland ecosystems, according to the study.

The study was jointly conducted by Auckland University of Technology, the University of Canterbury and the University of Auckland.