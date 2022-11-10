Lebanon cholera: UN to target over 1.5 million people, support early containment

BEIRUT – Two UN humanitarian relief funds on Thursday allocated 9.5 million U.S. dollars to prevent the spread of cholera in Lebanon.
A statement released by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that the amount collected by the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and Lebanon Humanitarian Fund (LHF) will target over 1.5 million people across Lebanon at heightened risk of exposure to cholera.
“CERF and LHF funding will support early containment and rapid response activities critical to prevent loss of life and stop the spread of this disease in high-risk areas,” said Imran Riza, the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Lebanon.
CERF and LHF are OCHA-managed pooled fund mechanisms used complementarily to facilitate fast, effective, accountable humanitarian response.
As of Nov. 9, Lebanon registered a total of 490 confirmed cases of cholera, while the death toll from the infection reached 18.
On Oct. 6, Lebanon detected two confirmed cholera cases in the northern part of the country, representing the first cholera outbreak in Lebanon since 1993. (Famagusta Gazette)
