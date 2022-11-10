Palestinian teenager killed in Israeli West Bank raid

A Palestinian teenager was killed in an Israeli raid in the West Bank city of Nablus on Wednesday as far-right Israeli lawmakers were visiting a flashpoint site in the city, Palestinian and Israeli sources said.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the victim as 15-year-old Mahdi Hashash from the Balata refugee camp in Nablus. He died after sustaining fatal wounds from shrapnel during a military raid in Nablus before dawn, the ministry said in a statement.

The Israeli military said in a statement that soldiers and police officers were protecting Israeli worshippers as they arrived at a place in Nablus revered by Jews.

Israeli soldiers “responded with fire” after being shot at and an explosive device being planted, according to the statement.

Idit Silman, a parliamentarian-elect with former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, wrote on Twitter that an Israeli group comprised of eight lawmakers visited the site when the clash took place.

The violence was the latest in an ongoing escalation between Israel and the Palestinians.