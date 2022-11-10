Pope Francis remembers late Orthodox Primate of Cyprus

During the Wednesday General Audience, Pope Francis turned his thoughts to the Cypriot people mourning the death of His Beatitude Chrysostomos II.

The late Orthodox Archbishop, who had been leading the Church of Cyprus since 2006, passed away on Monday morning at the age of 81 in his residence in Nicosia due to cancer.

“He was a far-sighted pastor, a man of dialogue and a lover of peace, who tried to promote reconciliation between the different communities of the country”, said the Pope”, who remembered with “grateful affection” the fraternal meetings they held during his visit to Cyprus in December 2021.