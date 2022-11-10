The never ending saga: Lebanon fails to elect new president for 5th time

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s parliament on Thursday failed to elect a new president as political parties could not yet agree on a figure for the vacant presidential seat, the National News Agency reported.

The voting session, which 108 deputies attended out of 128, resulted in 44 votes for parliament member Michel Mouawad, six votes for University professor Issam Khalife, one vote for former Interior Minister Ziad Baroud, and one vote for former Secretary General of Lebanon’s High Council for Privatization Ziad Hayek, as well as 47 blank votes, and scattered votes for political slogans.

This is the fifth time the parliament has failed to elect a successor to former President Michel Aoun whose term ended on Oct. 31, plunging the country into further political uncertainty.

Lebanon’s presidency has been vacant several times before in light of political differences among the parties governing the country.

Lebanon’s House Speaker Nabih Berri called for another parliamentary session to be held on Nov. 17 for the election of a new president. (Famagusta Gazette)

Earlier coverage:

Lebanon’s House Speaker Nabih Berri said Monday that Lebanon can no longer bear the consequences of leaving the presidency vacant for long periods, the National News Agency reported. “Lebanon cannot bear longer periods of presidential [Read More] Uncertainty continues as Lebanon parliament fails to elect new president The Lebanese parliament has failed for the second time in a month to elect a new head of state as President Michel Aoun’s term is about to end in about two weeks. House Speaker Nabih [Read More] Arab League concerned about possible presidential vacuum in Lebanon The Arab League is concerned about a possible presidential vacuum in Lebanon, the pan-Arab bloc’s assistant secretary-general said here on Friday. “We feel that the presidential election is approaching without any signs of reaching a [Read More]