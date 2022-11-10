Turkey foresees economic growth of 5 percent in 2022, flights inflation

ANKARA – Turkey foresees economic growth of 5 percent in 2022 and targets the same growth rate in 2023 as the government expects to “maintain its balanced outlook” next year, Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Thursday.

Preliminary indicators for the second half of 2022 point to moderate growth with the impact of the global slowdown, Nebati said during the budget talks of the parliament.

The total employment capacity of the country has risen above the pre-pandemic period and reached historically high levels, Nebati said, adding “total employment reached 31.4 million people as of September, while as of August, the unemployment rate decreased to the lowest level of the last 8 years with 9.9 percent.”

“We continue the fight against inflation by developing supply-side policies, by increasing production capacity, not by increasing interest rates,” Nebati said.

Turkey’s exports broke a record in every month of 2022 and exceeded 253 billion U.S. dollars annually in October, reaching the highest level in the history of the Republic, the minister said.

Turkey is facing financial woes unseen in decades, with the embattled Turkish lira devalued 45 percent in 2021 and nearly 30 percent this year.

Turkish central bank cut the benchmark rate by 1.5 percentage points to 10.5 percent on Oct. 20, a major decrease this year despite high inflation. Turkey’s annual inflation surged to 85.51 percent in October, the highest in 24 years.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is adamant about going forward with its policy of low-interest rates to boost growth.

