UN food organization launches project to build Jordan’s climate change resilience

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations in Jordan on Wednesday launched a project to strengthen Jordan’s ability to cope with climate change, according to an FAO press release.

The seven-year project “Building resilience to cope with climate change in Jordan through improving water use efficiency in the agriculture sector” was launched during a workshop attended by Jordanian Agriculture Minister Khaled Hneifat and FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu.

The workshop discussed plans to increase Jordan’s water supply through the storage of treated wastewater and rooftop water harvesting, and to reduce household water consumption through the use of water saving devices.

The 33.2-million-U.S. dollar project will be implemented in four governorates in the Dead Sea basin, which are particularly vulnerable to climate change and climate-induced water scarcity.

Describing Jordan as one of the most water-stressed countries in the world, Qu said the project “will help the country address the complexity of the climate crisis.”

Meanwhile, Hneifat pointed to water resources as one of the most important challenges facing Jordan’s agricultural sector, urging concerted national and regional efforts to solve the problem. ■