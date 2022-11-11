Botswana to host the Continental Tour Golden Grand Prix from 2023 to 2025

Botswana have signed a three-year contract with World Athletics to host the Continental Tour Golden Grand Prix from 2023 to 2025, organizers announced on Thursday.

According to a press release from the Botswana Golden Grand Prix, the first event will be held at the National Stadium in Gaborone on April 29, 2023.

The event, previously known as Gaborone International Meet (GIM), was elevated from Bronze status to Gold by athletics’ global governing body this year, thus becoming a world continental tour and one of the only two tours hosted in Africa.

According to Glody Dube, director of Golden Door Sports Agency, preparations for the Botswana Golden Grand Prix have started, as the event is now one of the most anticipated in Africa’s athletics calendar.

The event is fully supported by the Botswana government through the Ministry of Youth, Gender, Sport and Culture and the Botswana National Sport Commission.