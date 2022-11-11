Cyprus northern part gets observer admission to Organization of Turkic States

NICOSIA – Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, the official responsible for Turkish Cypriot ‘Foreign Affairs,’ has been speaking about northern Cyprus’ admission to the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) as an observer member.

The north of Cyprus – or ‘TRNC’ – is recognized only by Turkey and does not enjoy international recognition.

The OTS, formerly called the Turkic Council or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, is an international organization comprising prominent independent Turkic countries: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and Uzbekistan. It is an intergovernmental organization whose overarching aim is promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic-speaking states.

‘Obtaining observer status at an international organization with our Constitutional name, has a special meaning to this historic day,’ Ertuğruloğlu said.

‘I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the member states of the Organization of Turkic States, where Turkish language is spoken and common history, culture and identity are shared’.

Hungary and Turkmenistan are also observer states

Elsewhere, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey was commemorated on his 84th death anniversary with a ceremony held in front of Atatürk Monument in north Nicosia, in the Turkish occupied areas of Cyprus.

According to a PIO press release sent to the Famagusta Gazette, a ‘moment of silence was observed, and the flags were lowered to half-mast followed by the reciting of the national anthem’.