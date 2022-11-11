Energy: Poland and European Commission engaged in talks

Poland and the European Commission (EC) are engaged in talks in an attempt to resolve a dispute over the Polish “anti-inflation shield”, Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said last night.

Polish daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported on Monday that the government is considering withdrawing the anti-inflation shield, both to save money and for fears of intervention from the EC.

Warsaw has received written notice from the EC expressing its doubts over the measures contained in the shield, such as reduced VAT rates on gas, fuels and fertilizers, the paper reported. EU directives do not allow such low VAT rates.

“We hope that some type of reasonable agreement will be reached,” Jablonski told Radio Zet on Thursday.

He also claimed that other European capitals were putting pressure on the EC “to make it difficult for the Polish government to function.

Earlier on Monday, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that the anti-inflation shield would take a new form since Poland “has received warnings from the EC that penalties will be imposed if we do not withdraw the protective measures taken so far, the reduction of VAT rates.”

Currently, a rate of 8 percent VAT is being applied to fuels, instead of the much higher standard rate of 23 percent.

Energy crisis in Poland stirs air pollution concerns Polish energy expert Joanna Mackowiak-Pandera has recently moved the gas cooktop out of her kitchen and replaced it with induction hobs. She also got solar panels installed, and ordered a heat pump for her home, [Read More]