Europe Today: Inflation, Bird Flu and Christmas woes

Seventy percent of German retailers expect their revenue around Christmas to stay below last year’s, the German Retail Association (HDE) said on Thursday. The survey was conducted among 500 companies. “This remains a difficult time [Read More]

Inflation in the Czech Republic showed signs of easing up in October, decreasing to 15.1 percent from a high of 18 percent September, according to data published on Thursday by the Czech Statistical Office (CSU). [Read More]

France has raised the risk level of the highly pathogenic bird flu from “moderate” to “high”, the Official Journal of the French Republic reported on Thursday. This will force nationwide farms to keep all poultry [Read More]

Denmark’s consumer price index (CPI) continued to plague the country’s economy in October, rising 10.1 percent compared to the same month last year, Statistics Denmark said on Thursday. Meanwhile, the corresponding increase for September stood [Read More]