France wins team gold at Marathon Swim World Series in Israel

France’s swimming quartet claimed the gold medal in the mixed 4×1500 meter team relay at the FINA Marathon Swim World Series event off the coast of the Israeli Red Sea city of Eilat on Friday.

The French team, featuring Aurelie Muller, Lisa Pou, David Aubry, and Marc-Antoine Olivier, finished the open water race in an hour, six minutes and 35.4 seconds.

Australia won the silver in 1:06:36.6, while Italy took the bronze in 1:06:37.

On Saturday, the men’s and women’s 10km events will be held to determine the individual overall winners of the 2022 world series.

Hungary’s Kristof Rasovszky, the silver medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, leads the overall standings before the men’s decider, ahead of Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri, who won the bronze in Tokyo.

On the women’s side, reigning 10km Olympic champion Ana Marcela Cunha of Brazil and Netherland’s Sharon Van Rouwendaal currently lead the overall ranking together.