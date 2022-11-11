Greece aiming for 80 percent production of electricity from renewables

ATHENS – Greece is aiming for 80 percent production of electricity from renewables by 2030, Energy and Environment minister Kostas Skrekas said here on Thursday.
In the current National Energy and Climate Plan, which has been revised in light of the energy crisis that began to unfold in April, the target was set at 65 percent.
The minister underlined that Athens remains focused on the shift to renewable energy sources, biomethane and the production of green hydrogen.
Since natural gas is a transition fuel until decarbonization, Greece has stepped up hydrocarbon exploration, hoping to extract gas for the first time in 2028, he said.
“We believe there are prospects to find significant reserves,” he added.
The minister also said Greece is planning to launch pilot programs for the production of green hydrogen shortly.
Greece: Cost of energy places heavy burden on many Greeks
The rising cost of energy has placed a heavy burden on many Greeks, with every other household struggling to pay for their energy needs lately, according to the 2022 edition of the annual Poverty Watch [Read More]
Greece ramps up LNG imports to mitigate energy crisis
On the islet of Revithoussa near Athens, Greece’s only liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal station is operating at full capacity. The country has boosted LNG’s share in its energy mix since the onset of the [Read More]
One in two households in Greece struggling to cover energy needs: survey
Half of the households in Greece are struggling to meet their energy needs in recent months, according to the results of a survey released on Saturday. The survey carried out by Kapa Research in May [Read More]