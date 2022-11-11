Greece aiming for 80 percent production of electricity from renewables

ATHENS – Greece is aiming for 80 percent production of electricity from renewables by 2030, Energy and Environment minister Kostas Skrekas said here on Thursday.

In the current National Energy and Climate Plan, which has been revised in light of the energy crisis that began to unfold in April, the target was set at 65 percent.

The minister underlined that Athens remains focused on the shift to renewable energy sources, biomethane and the production of green hydrogen.

Since natural gas is a transition fuel until decarbonization, Greece has stepped up hydrocarbon exploration, hoping to extract gas for the first time in 2028, he said.

“We believe there are prospects to find significant reserves,” he added.

The minister also said Greece is planning to launch pilot programs for the production of green hydrogen shortly.