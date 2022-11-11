Hapoel Mate-Asher Akko advance to Challenge Cup finals

Israeli State Cup holders Hapoel Mate-Asher Akko advanced to the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) Challenge Cup finals after a 3-1 (30-32, 25-22, 25-20, 28-26) win over Ukrainian champions SC Prometey Dnipro on Thursday evening,

The Israelis thus completed a victory on aggregate, two days after a 3-1 first-leg win.

Dmytro Shapoval and Oleksandr Hladenko inspired Prometey to win the long first set, but service errors by the Ukrainians and points by Evgeniy Bannov allowed Mate Asher to take the second.

The Israeli team secured qualification with a win in the third set, thanks to key blocks by Svetoslav Stankov and more points by Bannov.

Bannov contributed a game-high 23 points. His teammates Mikhail Ustinov and Alexander Osokin added 12 points each.

Oleksandr Hladenko and Shapoval finished with 17 points each for Prometey.

The Israeli team will next face Steaua Bucuresti or Kokkolan Tiikerit. The Romanians won the first leg in Finland, and the second leg will take place on Wednesday in Romania.

