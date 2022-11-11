Horror in Ankara: Turkish police find bodies of 5 Afghan nationals stabbed to death

ANKARA – Turkish police have found the bodies of five Afghan nationals who were stabbed to death in a house in the capital Ankara, local media reported Friday.

The bodies of the five men were found late Thursday in the Onder neighborhood of Ankara’s low-income Altindag district, which is home to many Syrian and Afghan migrants, daily Hurriyet Daily News reported.

The Ankara prosecutor’s office said one of the bodies was found inside a wardrobe handcuffed from behind, while the other four were found in the living room.

An investigation was launched into the incident, the Ankara governor’s office said on Twitter.

Turkey hosts more than 5 million migrants, of whom 3.7 million are from Syria. The Afghans are the second-largest migrant community in the country.

The negative public perceptions toward the refugees have grown significantly as the country is rattled by economic turbulence.

Last year, hundreds of people took to the streets of the Altindag district in response to a fatal stabbing of a Turkish teenager. The crowds threw stones at Syrian refugees’ homes and ransacked some of their shops.

The United Nations’ refugee agency is “deeply distressed” by the discovery of almost 100 naked men at the border between Greece and Turkey. Greek police said they rescued the 92 men who were discovered naked, [Read More] Turkey: 226 illegal migrants and three organizers were detained At least 226 illegal migrants and three organizers were detained in Turkey’s western city of Canakkale while attempting to illegally cross the sea border in the Aegean Sea, the Haberturk daily reported on Tuesday. A [Read More]