Suynak and Zelensky discuss support for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted on Thursday that he had discussed further support for Kiev with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in a phone conversation.

Zelensky said that the issues of multifaceted defense support for Ukraine and assistance in enduring the winter period were covered at the talks.

The continuation of the deal on grain exports from Ukraine was another theme of the conversation.

Zelensky also said that he had coordinated positions with Sunak on the eve of “important international events.”

Separately, the British prime minister’s office said in a press release that at the talks Sunak confirmed that the United Kingdom will continue providing further military aid for Ukraine.

The United Kingdom will send 1,000 surface-to-air missiles and more than 25,000 extreme cold winter kits for Ukrainian troops, Sunak said. ■