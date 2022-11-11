Worthless blue checks confuse chaotic Twitter, real celebs quit platform

Paid-for ‘verified’ accounts social media website Twitter are causing havoc and confusion as the platform continues to lurch from crisis to crisis.

People on and off Twitter have been raising fears about the direction Twitter is going in under its new billionaire boss, Elon Musk.

During the last 24-hours, fake accounts have popped up using the new ‘verified’ paid blue tick (Twitter Blue, U$7.99) purported to be owned by Donald Trump, Tony Blair, George W. Bush and even Musk himself.

Twitter Blue users also reportedly impersonated gaming character Super Mario, Laker’s player LeBron James, and even Jesus Christ. All of these accounts carried a blue verification tick.

Musk laid off some 3,700 workers last week but had not spoken to the majority of staff who remained at Twitter, reports the BBC.

In the last few days, celebrities including Stephen Fry and Whoopi Goldberg have quit the platform. Many verified journalists and academics have also fled, some finding a new home at Mastadon, a free and open-source software for running self-hosted social networking services.

Some journalists fear the site has lost credibility as a place to seek genuine, verified content.

To make matters worse, a raft of key executives then resigned over the last 48 hours including chief security officer Lea Kissner and Yoel Roth, the site’s head of trust and safety.

On Thursday, Musk said that bankruptcy is not out of the question.

Musk completed a deal to buy Twitter at 44 billion U.S. dollars in October, gaining control of the social network company.

Meanwhile, Nigerian Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed said Thursday that the government is closely monitoring recent fake news and disinformation about the western African country on Twitter, warning no social media platform will be allowed to plunge the country into crisis.

Speaking at a press conference in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, Mohammed said the government has no plans to ban any social media platform or stop people from speaking their minds, but warned that there had been a lot more fake news and false information about Nigeria recently.