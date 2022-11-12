1956: Rafah massacre shocks world

The Rafah massacre occurred on November 12, 1956, during Israel’s occupation of the Sinai Peninsula and Gaza Protectorate following the Suez Crisis.

The town of Rafah, lying on the Egypt–Gaza border, had been one of two invasion points during the initial incursion by the Israel Defense Forces into the Strip on November 1.

As with the earlier Khan Yunis massacre, circumstances surrounding the events which led to the deaths of approximately 111 residents of Rafah and the nearby refugee camp are highly disputed, with Israel neither denying nor acknowledging any wrongdoing, while admitting that a number of refugees were killed during a screening operation. Refugees, it is also claimed, continued to resist the occupying army.