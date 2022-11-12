Arizona seat in U.S. Senate called for Democrat, control of chamber still in flux

U.S media outlets projected Friday night Democrat Mark Kelly to win the Senate race in Arizona.

Kelly, elected in 2020 to fill the term of the late GOP Senator John McCain, will have a full six-year term after defeating Republican Blake Masters.

With Kelly’s win in Arizona, Democrats will hold at least 49 seats in the 100-member Senate in the new Congress while Republicans will control at least 49 others, according to CNN projections.

The Senate race in Nevada is still too close to call while Georgia’s contest is headed to a runoff next month.

The upper chamber of the U.S. Congress is currently divided 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris able to cast the tie-breaking vote in favor of Democrats.

The control of the U.S. House of Representatives is also up for grabs with more than 20 races still uncalled.

As of Friday night, Republicans are projected to have won 211 out of all 435 House seats versus 203 for Democrats who have a slim majority this term.

The new Congress will convene for the first time on Jan. 3, 2023.

In this year’s midterm elections, 36 out of 50 states, as well as three U.S. territories, elected governors. Numerous other state and local elections were also contested.