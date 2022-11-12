Earthquake drill in Turkey and north of Cyprus

November 12, 2022 Famagusta Gazette Cyprus, Earthquake, Mediterranean Focus, Turkey 0

ANKARA – Turkey and northern Cyprus will hold a nationwide drill on Saturday, marking the 23rd anniversary of the Duzce earthquake.

On Nov. 12, 1999, the city of Duzce was rocked by a 7.1-magnitude earthquake which lasted 30 seconds, killing 710 people and injuring 2,679 others.

According to the Anadolu Agency, the Earthquake Moment Country Exercise will begin at 6:57 p.m. local time under the coordination of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will give a speech before the start of the exercise.

“We expect you to participate in the exercise voluntarily and test your reflexes and the reflexes of your environment against a possible earthquake. I believe that with the few minutes you will devote to this exercise, we will gain an experience that will add a lifetime to our lives together,” Erdogan said in a video message earlier.

Author

About Famagusta Gazette 5658 Articles
In addition to our Mediterranean perspective, Famagusta Gazette publish extensive coverage of world news, travel and tourism features, and financial information. Follow us on Twitter @FamagustaG