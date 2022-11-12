Earthquake drill in Turkey and north of Cyprus

ANKARA – Turkey and northern Cyprus will hold a nationwide drill on Saturday, marking the 23rd anniversary of the Duzce earthquake.

On Nov. 12, 1999, the city of Duzce was rocked by a 7.1-magnitude earthquake which lasted 30 seconds, killing 710 people and injuring 2,679 others.

According to the Anadolu Agency, the Earthquake Moment Country Exercise will begin at 6:57 p.m. local time under the coordination of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will give a speech before the start of the exercise.

“We expect you to participate in the exercise voluntarily and test your reflexes and the reflexes of your environment against a possible earthquake. I believe that with the few minutes you will devote to this exercise, we will gain an experience that will add a lifetime to our lives together,” Erdogan said in a video message earlier.