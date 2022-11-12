Israel, Germany sign energy cooperation agreement to deal with climate crisis

JERUSALEM – Israel and Germany on Friday signed an energy cooperation agreement to deal with the global climate crisis, the Israeli Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

Following talks in recent months, the two parties agreed on a joint work plan that will cover areas like energy security, sustainable and renewable energies, and energy efficiency in the urban space.

The agreement was signed by Lior Schillat, director general of the Israeli Ministry of Energy, and Birgit Schwenk, director general for Climate Action at the German Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, during the 27th session of the Conference of Parties (COP27) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

“Israel will learn from the German experience in increasing the introduction of renewable energies into the electricity grid, managing the grid, and formulating a hydrogen strategy,” Schillat said.

“At the same time, Israel will assist Germany in everything related to the protection of critical and cyber infrastructures and knowledge sharing in the agrivoltaics field,” he added.

Schwenk stated that “the partnership provides an effective framework for jointly dealing with the current challenges of the energy transition from fossil energy to renewable energy.”