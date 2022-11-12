Israel news wrap: BiBi, pollution and energy agreement

November 12, 2022

Israel and Germany on Friday signed an energy cooperation agreement to deal with the global climate crisis, the Israeli Ministry of Energy said in a statement. Following talks in recent months, the two [Read More]

Israeli State Cup holders Hapoel Mate-Asher Akko advanced to the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) Challenge Cup finals after a 3-1 (30-32, 25-22, 25-20, 28-26) win over Ukrainian champions SC Prometey Dnipro on Thursday evening, The [Read More]

Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced on Friday that he would assign the task of forming a government to opposition leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to the government’s press office. The [Read More]

Barcelona achieved their fifth EuroLeague basketball win in seven games, after overcoming Maccabi Tel Aviv 86-79 at the Menorah Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv, Israel on Thursday evening. Points by Nicolas Laprovittola and [Read More]

Israeli footballer Omer Atzili on Thursday evening announced his retirement from the national team amid a sex scandal. The case happened more than two years ago when it was revealed that midfielder Atzili [Read More]

Israeli Mediterranean beaches are polluted with more than 2 million tonnes of microplastics, according to a recent study conducted by Tel Aviv University (TAU) and the Mediterranean Sea Research Center of Israel. By examining beach [Read More]

 

