Israel news wrap: BiBi, pollution and energy agreement

Israel and Germany on Friday signed an energy cooperation agreement to deal with the global climate crisis, the Israeli Ministry of Energy said in a statement. Following talks in recent months, the two [Read More]

Israeli State Cup holders Hapoel Mate-Asher Akko advanced to the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) Challenge Cup finals after a 3-1 (30-32, 25-22, 25-20, 28-26) win over Ukrainian champions SC Prometey Dnipro on Thursday evening, The [Read More]

Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced on Friday that he would assign the task of forming a government to opposition leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to the government’s press office. The [Read More]

Barcelona achieved their fifth EuroLeague basketball win in seven games, after overcoming Maccabi Tel Aviv 86-79 at the Menorah Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv, Israel on Thursday evening. Points by Nicolas Laprovittola and [Read More]

Israeli footballer Omer Atzili on Thursday evening announced his retirement from the national team amid a sex scandal. The case happened more than two years ago when it was revealed that midfielder Atzili [Read More]

Israeli Mediterranean beaches are polluted with more than 2 million tonnes of microplastics, according to a recent study conducted by Tel Aviv University (TAU) and the Mediterranean Sea Research Center of Israel. By examining beach [Read More]