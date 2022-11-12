Italian hospital transplants liver from 100-yr-old woman

The liver from a 100-year-old woman has been successfully transplanted to another patient in Italy, the first time such a procedure has ever been carried out on a donor of such an advanced age, the country’s Ministry of Health said Friday.

The procedure was carried out at the San Giovanni di Dio Hospital in Florence last week, but it was only announced Friday.

The donor, who died shortly before the procedure, was two months short of her 101st birthday when she passed away. Her liver was given to a person on the waiting list at the University of Pisa Hospital.

The entire procedure, starting with the death of the donor and concluding with the end of the operation on the patient took less than 24 hours, officials said.

Previously, the record for the oldest organ donor on record involved five different cases of 97-year-olds, including the previous record of 97 years and 7 months carried out in Italy last year.

Neither of the people involved in the latest procedure has been identified due to privacy laws.