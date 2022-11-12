Maccabi Tel Aviv’s sporting director Vujcic to step down after 10 years

Maccabi Tel Aviv’s sporting director Nikola Vujcic on Thursday night announced that he would leave the club at the end of the season after 10 years.

The 44-year-old Croatian former center played for the Israeli Euroleague basketball club between 2002 and 2008, during which he won two Euroleague titles, five Israeli Super League championships, and four state cups with the team.

After his retirement as a player in 2013, he returned to Maccabi as a sporting director, and since then, the team has won one Euroleague title, five Israeli league championship titles, and five state cups.

“For 30 years, basketball has been my life,” Vujcic said tearfully at a press conference after Maccabi’s home loss to Barcelona in the Euroleague. “I had no time for myself and no time for the family.”

He added that “I’ve been part of the Maccabi family for 16 years. We had a lot of joy and, sure, a bit of a mess. I only have two important things in life, my family and Maccabi.”

Following Vujcic’s announcement, Maccabi Tel Aviv said in a statement that at the end of the season and after an orderly handover process, his powers would be divided between several staff members of the club.