Majestic Princess docks in Sydney, 800 Covid infected passengers disembark

A cruise ship named Majestic Princess docked in Sydney on Saturday morning, with at least 800 passengers infected with COVID-19.

Speaking at Circular Quay where the vessel stopped, Marguerite Fitzgerald, president of the cruise operator Carnival Australia, briefed reporters that there were at least 800 cases recorded, while the majority of the infections were among passengers.

“Reflective of the increase in community transmissions, we too have seen more guests test positive for COVID-19 on the current voyage of Majestic Princess. This is a result of mass testing of our 3,300 guests,” said the president.

Fitzgerald also noted that the company has been assisting guests infected with COVID-19 to access private transport and accommodation to complete their isolation period.

“All guests disembarking have undertaken a rapid antigen test in the past 24 hours,” she said, adding that they will also be masked regardless of COVID-19 status.

In a statement regarding the cruise ship, the Health Ministry of Australia’s New South Wales (NSW) state ranked the COVID-19 risk level for the Majestic Princess as “Tier 3,” which indicates a high level of transmission.

According to the statement, Carnival Australia has advised NSW Health that all COVID-positive people are isolated and being cared for by the onboard medical team.

“In any enclosed space, including cruise ships, there is always a risk that COVID-19 will spread. Cruise ships must inform passengers of this risk. Prompt testing and isolation of cases, along with prevention through wearing masks and good hand hygiene, is important,” the ministry said.

Several different variants are driving a new wave of COVID-19 transmissions in NSW.

In a weekly update released on Friday, the NSW Ministry of Health reported that 19,800 cases were registered in the seven days to 4:00 p.m. Thursday, a jump of 7,350 cases from the week before.

