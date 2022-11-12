Monchengladbach upset Dortmund in six-goal thriller

Borussia Dortmund suffered their second straight defeat after Monchengladbach secured a 4-2 home win at the curtain raiser of the Bundesliga 15th round on Friday.

The “Foals” grabbed a perfect start in front of the home crowd as Lars Stindl’s solo run and through ball found Jonas Hofmann, who slotted home only four minutes into the game.

Dortmund remained unimpressed but restored parity 15 minutes later when Jude Bellingham chipped the ball into the box allowing Julian Brandt to beat Monchengladbach goalkeeper Jan Olschowsky from close range.

The hosts took the lead again in the 26th minute when Ramy Bensebaini headed home after Hofmann’s free kick.

Dortmund couldn’t keep Monchengladbach at bay as the relentless hosts made it 3-1 through Marcus Thuram, who beat Dortmund custodian Gregor Kobel in a one-on-one at the half-hour mark.

The “BVB” reduced the arrears against the run of the play just before the break when Nico Schlotterbeck benefitted on a rebound from close range in the 40th minute.

Monchengladbach kept it bowling and restored the two-goal lead 40 seconds into the second half on Kouadio Kone’s 17-meter-long shot.

The hosts continued on the front foot and should have scored more goals, but Thuram couldn’t beat Kobel twice from a promising position.

Hofmann thought he had sewed up his brace in the 70th minute but his goal was disallowed due to a foregone foul play by Thuram.

Thuram posed a lot of danger in front of Dortmund’s goal and had another golden opportunity neutralized by Kobel in the closing stages.

“It is a very disappointing week for us. We did not only lose today but also to Wolfsburg on Tuesday. We started highly motivated and conceded a goal with just four minutes played. We staged a poor defense, but we still created chances. The early goal after the break took the wind out of our sails,” said Dortmund coach Edin Terzic.