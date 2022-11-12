Pakistan’s remittances decrease 9.1 pct in October: central bank

Remittances sent by overseas Pakistani workers decreased 9.1 percent in October on a month-on-month basis, the State Bank of Pakistan has said.

The workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of 2.2 billion U.S. dollars in October as compared to the previous month’s figure of 2.4 billion dollars, the central bank said in its official data on Friday, adding that it decreased by 15.7 percent on a year-on-year basis.

With a cumulative inflow of 9.9 billion dollars during the July-October period in the fiscal year of 2023, the remittances decreased by 8.6 percent as compared to the same period last year, the figures showed.

Last month, the remittances mainly came from Saudi Arabia with 570.5 million dollars, the United Arab Emirates with 427 million dollars, Britain with 278.8 million dollars, and the United States with 253.1 million dollars, according to the bank.

Workers’ remittances play an important role in Pakistan’s economy as they are one of the major sources of foreign exchange.