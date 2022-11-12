Slovenia beats Israel in basketball World Cup qualifiers

Slovenia on Friday achieved an away 75-62 win over Israel and came close to securing a spot in the 2023 FIBA World Cup finals.

Both teams were missing most of their top players, who are busy with the NBA and Euroleague seasons, including Slovenia’s superstar Luka Doncic and Israel’s only NBA player Deni Avdija.

In front of 2,500 fans at the Shlomo Group Arena in Tel Aviv, Tomer Ginat led Israel to take an 18-15 lead at the end of the first quarter.

However, 3-pointers by Miha Lapornik and rebounds by Jordan Morgan helped Slovenia completely dominate the second quarter and lead 38-34 at halftime.

More 3-pointers, this time by Edo Muric helped the Slovenians increase the margin to 54-39 in the 26th minute, but points by Ginat cut it to 51-56 at the end of the third quarter.

Crucial points by Morgan and Lapornik in the decisive quarter secured the important win for the Slovenians.

Muric and Lapornik scored 16 points each, while Ziga Samar added 13 for Slovenia. Morgan contributed 12 points and eight rebounds. Ginat scored a team-high 12 points for Israel.

The top three teams in the qualifiers’ six-team Group J will reach the final tournament, to be held in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia starting on August 25, 2023.

The Slovenians are currently in third place with a 6-3 record, ahead of Sweden, who is 4-6 after an away 87-82 win in Estonia. Israel has a 3-6 record, ahead of Estonia, who won only twice so far.

Germany secured their spot after achieving the eighth win, 94-80 at home against Finland, who already qualified for the finals before the game.

Group J games will continue on Monday, with Slovenia hosting Germany, Israel playing at Sweden, and Finland hosting Estonia.