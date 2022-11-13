2023 Volleyball Nations League calendar published

The world volleyball governing body FIVB announced the calendar of the 2023 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) on Saturday, with 16 teams per gender competing across 11 venues.

According to the calendar, the first week of the preliminary round for women will take place between May 30 and June 4 in Ankara, Türkiye, and Nagoya, Japan, while the men’s competition gets underway from June 6 to 10 in Ottawa, Canada, and Nagoya.

China’s women’s team will start the league in Nagoya, and host in Hong Kong from June 13 to 18, before the third week in Suwon of South Korea.

Meanwhile, the men’s league sees China make trips to Nagoya, Rotterdam of the Netherlands and Pasay City, the Philippines.

FIVB president Ary S. Graca said: “We are very excited to see such an exceptional lineup of host cities for next year’s VNL. Year on year, volleyball’s flagship event has cities lining up to host the very best of volleyball, showcasing the success of this innovative event and the global reach of our sport.”

The VNL Finals are scheduled to take place between July 12 and July 16 for women, with the men’s event set from July 19 to 23. The host cities for the VNL Finals will be announced in December.