Afghan police arrest 3 drug traffickers in Kunduz province

Police have arrested three people on charge of drug trafficking in Afghanistan’s northern Kunduz province, provincial police spokesman Obaidullah Abid said Sunday.

The three drug smugglers who were attempting to traffic illicit drugs were captured and the police discovered one kg of heroin in their possession in the provincial capital Kunduz city on Saturday, the official asserted.

Abid also noted that the police have arrested four more criminals on the charge of burglary in Kunduz province over the past couple of days.

The Taliban-run caretaker administration has banned poppy cultivation, and drugs production and trafficking in the war-torn country.