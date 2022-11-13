Ethiopian gov’t reiterates commitment to implementation of recently signed peace accord

The Ethiopian government said that it is working to ensure the implementation of the recently signed peace agreement that aimed to end the two-year-long conflict in northern Ethiopia.

In a statement issued late Saturday, the Ethiopian Government Communications Service said that efforts are being made to deliver humanitarian assistance to most of the conflict-affected Tigray region.

“Basic services are slowly being restored in some areas. In other areas, a conducive environment is being created to repair damages to basic service infrastructure caused by rebel fighters,” the statement read.

The statement came after senior commanders of the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) agreed to facilitate humanitarian access in conflict-hit parts of northern Ethiopia.

The parties to the conflict have agreed to promote unhindered humanitarian access for all in need in Tigray and neighboring regions, and facilitate the movement of humanitarian aid workers, the African Union (AU) said Saturday in a statement released after a four-day senior commanders’ meeting sponsored by the organization.

They have also agreed to provide security guarantees for aid workers and humanitarian organizations as well as protection for civilians in accordance with the provisions of the “permanent cessation of hostilities” agreement signed by the two sides on Nov. 2, said the AU.

The Ethiopian government and the TPLF have formally agreed to the cessation of hostilities and orderly disarmament as the two parties on Nov. 2 announced an agreement to end the two-year-long conflict in northern Ethiopia. The deal includes restoring law and order, restoring services and unhindered access to humanitarian supplies.

The second most populous nation in Africa has seen a devastating conflict between government-allied troops and forces loyal to the TPLF since November 2020, which has left millions in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.