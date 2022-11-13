Explosion in Istanbul, casualties and wounded recorded

ISTANBUL – An explosion hit Turkey’s largest city Istanbul on Sunday, causing casualties, says Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya.

The explosion hit the busy pedestrian Istiklal avenue on the European side of the city at 4:20 p.m. local time (1320 GMT), said Yerlikaya on his Twitter account.

“We have casualties and wounded,” the governor noted, without providing specific numbers.

The sound of the blast rippled through the entire historic Beyoglu district and caused severe panic, local media reported.

Police, firefighters, and ambulances arrived at the blast scene, while the cause of the explosion has yet to be clear.