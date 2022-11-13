Fire in central Iran injures 15: report

At least 15 people were injured in a fire that erupted in an industrial region in central Iran on Sunday, official IRNA news agency reported.

The fire erupted in the Arad Sanat industrial unit in Mobarake industrial town in central Isfahan province and resulted in the injury of 15 people due to inhalation of chemicals, said the report.

The governor of Mobarake also told Tasnim news agency that the massive fire took place in one of the engine oil factories which were full of chemicals.

The firefighters have been able to contain the fire, said IRNA without mentioning the cause of the incident. ■