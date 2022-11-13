Japan’s Takagi claims women’s 1,500m gold at speed skating World Cup

Miho Takagi of Japan claimed the gold medal of the women’s 1,500 meters in the speed skating World Cup at the Sormarka Arena in Stavanger, Norway on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Japanese, who had been unbeaten at 1,500m in last year’s World Cup, continued her dominance as she clocked one minute and 56.556 seconds for her first victory of the new season.

Takagi was the only skater to finish in less than one minute 57 seconds with home favorite Ragne Wiklund taking the silver with 1:57.495. Marijke Groenewoud of the Netherlands was third in 1:58.198.

Takagi’s compatriot Yuma Murakami was also crowned after finishing in 34.708 seconds in the men’s 500m for his career’s second World Cup title. Laurent Dubreuil of Canada, who was 0.042 seconds behind, took the silver with the bronze going to South Korean Kim Jun-ho.

Also on Saturday, Patrick Roest of the Netherlands won the gold of the men’s 5,000m with a time of 6:20.561 while the Canadian women were triumphant in the women’s team pursuit in 3:01.810.