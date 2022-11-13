Libya, Malta seek to activate bilateral agreements

TRIPOLI – The foreign ministers of Libya and Malta discussed on Sunday in Libya’s capital Tripoli the means to activate bilateral agreements between the two countries.

Libyan Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush and his Maltese counterpart Ian Borg talked about strengthening bilateral relations in several fields, including energy, education, health and illegal immigration, according to a statement issued by the Libyan foreign ministry.

The discussion also included increasing consular cooperation, facilitating visa procedures for citizens of both countries to encourage private sector work, and opening airspace and starting flights between the airports of Libya and Malta, said the ministry statement.

Cooperation in regional and international issues of common interest was also discussed, it added.

The Maltese minister stressed the depth of the historical relations between the two countries, confirming his country’s support for Libyan efforts to agree on a constitutional basis for fair and transparent elections, according to the statement. ■