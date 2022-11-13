Tehran slams German chancellor’s remarks concerning Iran as “interventionist”

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Sunday criticized the recent remarks of the German chancellor concerning Iran as “meddlesome, provocative and undiplomatic,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry website reported.

Kanaani said when it comes to human rights principles, including human dignity, countering bullying, and defending the oppressed, Iran is determined to act responsibly.

The spokesman blamed Germany for providing shelter to Iranian “terrorists and separatist” dissidents.

He also called for resorting to rationality in bilateral relations, saying that respect for mutual interests is the only way toward sustainable cooperation between Tehran and Berlin.

According to Western media, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday criticized the Iranian government for what he called its “crackdown on recent protests” and pledged new sanctions against Tehran.

Also, Kanaani on Sunday condemned a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and a group of anti-Iran opposition figures on the sidelines of the recent Paris Peace Forum, according to the ministry’s website. ■