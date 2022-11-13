This Week in History: Arafat, Brezhnev and Zine El Abidine Ben Ali

2015: Paris terror attacks leave 130 dead
The November 2015 Paris attacks were a series of coordinated Islamist terrorist attacks that took place on Friday, 13 November 2015 in Paris, France, and the city’s northern suburb, Saint-Denis. Beginning at 9:15 p.m., three [Read More]
1956: Rafah massacre shocks world
The Rafah massacre occurred on November 12, 1956, during Israel’s occupation of the Sinai Peninsula and Gaza Protectorate following the Suez Crisis. The town of Rafah, lying on the Egypt–Gaza border, had been one of [Read More]
2004: Death of Yasser Arafat
The Palestine Liberation Organization confirms the death of Yasser Arafat from unidentified causes. Mahmoud Abbas was elected chairman of the PLO minutes later. Arafat was born to Palestinian parents in Cairo, Egypt, where he spent [Read More]
1982: Leonid Brezhnev dies, five-days of mourning begins
Leonid Brezhnev, Ukrainian-Russian general and politician, 4th Head of State of the Soviet Union died on this day 40-years ago. Brezhnev’s health worsened in the winter of 1981–82. While the Politburo was pondering the question [Read More]
2005: Coordinated suicide bomb attacks in Jordan, 57 killed
On this day in 2005, a series of coordinated suicide bomb attacks struck three hotel lobbies in Amman, Jordan. The explosions at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, the Radisson SAS Hotel, and the Days Inn started [Read More]
2006: Israel kills19 Palestinian civilians in their homes
On this day in 2006, the Israeli Defense Force killed 19 Palestinian civilians in their homes during the shelling of Beit Hanoun. The shelling followed the IDF’s withdrawal from the Gaza Strip in completion of [Read More]
1987: Bourguiba overthrown by Zine El Abidine Ben Ali
On this day in 1987 in Tunisia, president Habib Bourguiba was overthrown and replaced by Prime Minister Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. Ben Ali was subsequently reelected with enormous majorities, each time exceeding 90% of [Read More]