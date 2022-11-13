Turkey rejects EU stance on north Cyprus status at Organization of Turkic States

ANKARA – Turkey has rejected an EU statement in which the bloc expressed concerns on the admission of north Cyprus to the Organization of Turkic States as an observer member.

The north of Cyprus – or ‘TRNC’ – is recognized only by Turkey and does not enjoy international recognition.

‘As stated in the (Organization of Turkic States) Summit Declaration, the Turkish Cypriots are an inseparable part of the Turkic world, it is their natural right to establish and develop relations with the Turkic States in every field,’ the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the EU’s attempts “to hinder the Turkish Cypriot people to become a respectable member of the international community, are incompatible with goodwill.”

Earlier this week, Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, the official responsible for Turkish Cypriot ‘Foreign Affairs,’ spoke about northern Cyprus’ admission to the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) as an observer member.

The OTS, formerly called the Turkic Council or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, is an international organization comprising prominent independent Turkic countries: Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and Uzbekistan. It is an intergovernmental organization whose overarching aim is promoting comprehensive cooperation among Turkic-speaking states.

‘Obtaining observer status at an international organization with our Constitutional name, has a special meaning to this historic day,’ Ertuğruloğlu said.

‘I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the member states of the Organization of Turkic States, where Turkish language is spoken and common history, culture and identity are shared’.

Hungary and Turkmenistan are also observer states. (Famagusta Gazette)