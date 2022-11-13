Vietnam’s auto sales surge 52 pct in 10 months

A total of 332,963 units of automobile were sold in the Vietnamese market in the first 10 months of this year, up 52 percent year on year, the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association said on Saturday.

Sales of domestically assembled automobiles climbed 52 percent to 190,009 units, while those of imported ones surged 53 percent year on year to 142,954, according to the association.

Experts said Vietnam was entering the year-end peak season for automobile sales, Vietnam News Agency reported on Saturday.

The Vietnam Motor Show 2022 from Oct 26-30 also contributed to the increase in auto sales in the 10-month period as a record number of nearly 2,000 units were sold and thousands more were pre-ordered thanks to the event, it said.

In addition, many automakers have recently released new models to prepare for the year-end high season, the news agency added.

Experts said macroeconomic stability, increasingly stable car supply and impressive sales of many newly released models will continue to help the local auto market maintain its growth in upcoming months, according to the news report.

In 2021, 304,149 units of automobile were sold in Vietnam, up 3 percent year on year, said the association.

Throughout the year, Vietnam spent nearly 8.7 billion U.S. dollars on importing completely-built automobiles and components for assembly, posting a year-on-year surge of 36.2 percent, according to the country’s General Statistics Office.