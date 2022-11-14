1 killed, 10 wounded in Iran’s bombardments on Kurdish opposition’s bases in Iraq

One person was killed and 10 wounded Monday after the Iranian forces carried out cross-border bombardments on the Iranian Kurdish opposition parties’ positions in northern Iraq.

Iranian forces carried out bombardments in the morning, using two ballistic missiles and three booby-trapped drones targeting the group’s headquarters in Sulaimaniyah province and Erbil province in the semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan, a source from a regional Kurdish security service, known as Asayish, told Xinhua anonymously.

The source said the bombardments killed one person, wounded at least 10 others, and caused damage to several nearby buildings.

On the other side, the Iranian Tasnim News Agency confirmed the bombardments, saying that Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) “launched a new round of artillery and missile attacks on the positions of terrorist groups in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region on Monday.”

The last attack launched by the IRGC forces in northern Iraq was on Sept. 28, in which 13 people were killed and some 58 others wounded.

Iranian and Turkish forces frequently attack the military bases of their Kurdish opposition parties in Kurdistan in northern and northeastern Iraq, accusing them of carrying out attacks against their home countries.