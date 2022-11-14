Control of U.S. House in next Congress remains in limbo

The control of the U.S. House of Representatives remains in limbo, days after the 2022 midterm elections across the country.

Twenty of the 435 House races have yet to be called, with Republicans already taking in 211 versus 204 for Democrats, according to CNN projections as of Sunday night.

Many undecided contests are in California, where the counting of mail-in ballots continues.

Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, and Oregon are among other states to have uncalled House races.

It takes at least 218 seats to claim control of the lower chamber, where Democrats have a slim majority this term.

In the U.S. Senate, 35 of its 100 seats were up for grabs this year.

Democrats have been projected to retain majority status with at least 50 seats despite Georgia’s race headed to a runoff next month.

The upper chamber is currently divided 50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris able to cast the tie-breaking vote in favor of Democrats.

The new Congress will convene for the first time on Jan. 3, 2023.

In this year’s midterm elections which fell on Nov. 8, 36 out of 50 states, as well as three U.S. territories, elected governors. Numerous other state and local elections were also contested.

The total cost of 2022 state and federal midterm elections is projected to exceed 16.7 billion U.S. dollars, according to a new OpenSecrets analysis released earlier this month.

“No other midterm election has seen as much money at the state and federal levels as the 2022 elections,” said Sheila Krumholz, OpenSecrets’ executive director. “We’re seeing record-breaking totals spent on elections up and down the ballot.”