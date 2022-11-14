Cyprus Airways will run scheduled Paris and Rome flights

LARNACA – Cyprus Airways will run scheduled and year-round flights to Paris’ Charles De Gaulle and Rome’s Fiumicino airport from next month.

‘As part of our strategic plan to connect Cyprus, we are thrilled to announce today two important routes to key European cities,’ Paul Sies, Chief Executive of Cyprus Airways noted in a news release. ‘Likewise, this announcement is also more good news for Cypriots, who will now have more opportunities to travel direct to Europe and beyond much faster. This decision is consistent with the growth strategy we announced earlier this year, and we remain committed to expanding the network and flight frequencies to other major European airports for the benefit of Cyprus and its tourism industry’.

Last month, Cyprus Airways expressed satisfaction at traffic results. During September, the airline operated a total of 267 flights and carried a total of 34,868 passengers, registering a healthy Seat Load Factor.

During the summer, with the arrival of a fifth Airbus A320, TUS Airways also increased flights on several scheduled routes between Larnaca to Tel Aviv, Paris and Greece as well as launching charter services from Cyprus and Tel Aviv to support both leisure and business travel.

TUS Airways offers an expansive network including flights from Larnaca to Paris, Skiathos, Preveza, Kefalonia, Kalamata & Tel Aviv, from Paphos to Paris & Tel Aviv, and from Tel Aviv to Dusseldorf, Toulouse, Verona and Greece.