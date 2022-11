NICOSIA – Talks have been held between the Cypriot Minister of Justice and Public Order, Stephie Dracos and Ambassador of Sweden in Cyprus, Martin Hagstrom.

In view of the upcoming Swedish Presidency of the Council of the European Union, the talks focused on issues of common interest in areas concerning the combating of crime, the reform of the judicial system and family law, and human rights.

Dracos said Cyprus would support Sweden during its Presidency of the Council of the European Union.