Hungary to set up new energy ministry in December

The Hungarian government has decided to set up an independent energy ministry to tackle the soaring energy prices, said Gergely Gulyas, head of the Prime Minister’s Office, here on Monday.

The new ministry, effective from Dec. 1, will be headed by businessman Csaba Lantos, he said.

The decision came after Prime Minister Viktor Orban accepted the resignation of Laszlo Palkovics, former minister of technology and industry, said Gulyas.

With Palkovics’s departure, the ministry will cease to exist and its responsibilities will be taken over by ministries of economic development, construction and investment, culture and innovation, Gulyas told a press conference.

He said the government is making structural changes and creating an independent energy ministry as energy security and prices have become the most important issue in Hungary and in Europe at large following the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine.