Jordan launches Low-Carbon Pathway (LCP) for power sector

Jordan has launched the Low-Carbon Pathway (LCP) for its power sector, which was prepared in cooperation with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to set carbon emissions targets until 2050.

Jordan’s Energy Minister Saleh Kharabsheh highlighted the importance of the LCP and called for immediate global action to decarbonize the power sector, according to a statement issued by the Jordanian energy ministry.

He said that renewable energy sources can decarbonize 90 percent of Jordan’s power sector by 2050, significantly reducing carbon emissions.

Jordan’s solar energy sector and renewable energy play key roles in helping decarbonize the traditional power sector, he added.

Jordan’s overall installed renewable energy capacity stood at 2,526 megawatts by the end of July, accounting for 29 percent of the generated power, compared to 26 percent in 2021, according to the minister.

Kharabsheh commended the EBRD’s support for Jordan’s development efforts, notably in the energy sector.

Jordan’s cabinet has recently approved the National Response Plan to Climate Change 2022-2025, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Jordan in support of the global effort to enhance climate stability.

